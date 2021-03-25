Turner scored 0 points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

Turner returned from a one-game absence caused by an ankle injury, but was uninvolved offensively. Even so, he remained a force on the defensive end of the floor to log multiple blocks for his ninth consecutive game. Most importantly, Turner should be ready to maintain his normal role going forward, as he played 32 minutes despite the previous injury scare.