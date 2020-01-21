Pacers' Myles Turner: Vacuums up six steals
Turner submitted 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six steals and five rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 118-88 loss tl the Jazz.
Turner is no stranger to racking up defensive stats, but it's usually in the blocks category rather than in steals. Surprisingly, his six thefts were the most of any player during the NBA's 14-game Martin Luther King Jr. slate. That output represents about a month's worth of production for Turner, who had six steals over his last 14 games combined.
