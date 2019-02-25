Pacers' Myles Turner: Will be available Monday
Turner (hip) will be available for Monday's game against Detroit.
This comes as a surprise after Turner, himself, implied at shootaround that he'd likely be back later in the week. However, it turns out he made more progress than anticipated, and he'll likely reclaim his starting center spot after sitting out Saturday's win over the Wizards.
