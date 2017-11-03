Pacers' Myles Turner: Will be game-time call

Turner (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the 76ers.

This is certainly a positive development for Turner, who was initially listed as doubtful Friday while continuing to work back from a concussion. The third-year big man hasn't played since opening night, which has opened the door for Domantas Sabonis to step into a larger role. If Turner returns Friday, Sabonis will likely see a dip in playing time, as could Thaddeus Young and T.J. Leaf. In his lone game this season, Turner put up 21 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes.