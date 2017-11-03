Pacers' Myles Turner: Will be game-time call
Turner (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the 76ers.
This is certainly a positive development for Turner, who was initially listed as doubtful Friday while continuing to work back from a concussion. The third-year big man hasn't played since opening night, which has opened the door for Domantas Sabonis to step into a larger role. If Turner returns Friday, Sabonis will likely see a dip in playing time, as could Thaddeus Young and T.J. Leaf. In his lone game this season, Turner put up 21 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes.
More News
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.