Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play, come off bench Friday

Turner (concussion) will play during Friday's game against the 76ers but come off the bench. Coach Nate McMillan says he believes the Pacers can "slowly work [Turner] in" after he's missed the past seven games.

It doesn't sound like Turner will garner starter's minutes, but this is certainly a big step in the right direction for both Turner and the Pacers. Last season, he posted 14.5 points, 7.3 boards and 2.1 blocks per game -- all numbers he eclipsed during the team's season opener. The fact that he's coming off the bench makes him a risky DFS play, however. His presence will almost certainly cut into Domantas Sabonis' workload as well, who has posted 12.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game in Turner's absence.