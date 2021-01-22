Turner (hand) will be back in the lineup Friday against the Magic, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
After just a two-game absence, Turner will be back after breaking his hand. His presence is crucial for a Pacers team that thrives on his rim protection, with Turner averaging 4.2 blocks per game.
