Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Friday
Turner (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Raptors.
Turner was a game-time call heading into the contest. But, after going through pre-game warmups, he apparently feels good enough to give it a go. Over the past three outings, he's averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.
