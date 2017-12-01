Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Friday

Turner (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Raptors.

Turner was a game-time call heading into the contest. But, after going through pre-game warmups, he apparently feels good enough to give it a go. Over the past three outings, he's averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

