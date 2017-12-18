Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Monday vs. Celtics
Turner (thigh) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Celtics.
Turner was considered a game-time call with a sore thigh, but after going through his normal pregame routine without any issues, he's now been given the green light to play. Look for Turner to take on his typical role in the starting lineup and the Pacers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions at this point in time, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating him.
