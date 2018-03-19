Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Monday vs. Lakers

Turner (ankle) will play in Monday's matchup with the Lakers.

Turner sat out Saturday's matchup against the Wizards with a sprained ankle, but after testing everything out prior to Monday's contest, feels healthy enough to take the floor after missing just one game. He'll immediately slot back in to his typical starting center role and the Pacer aren't currently reporting any sort of restrictions, so Turner should see a full workload. Look for Al Jefferson to head back to the bench after picking up the spot start Saturday.