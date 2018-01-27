Play

Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play off bench

Turner (elbow) will be available off the bench Saturday against the Magic, Pacers radio host reports.

Turner missed the last nine games with an elbow injury, but he returned to practice earlier this week and will be available for coach Nate McMillan in a bench role. However, Turner will not face a strict minutes restriction, so it's difficult to assess just how much of a role he'll have in his first action since Jan. 8.

