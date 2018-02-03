Play

Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Saturday

Turner (knee) will play Saturday against the 76ers.

Turner popped up on the injury report earlier in the day with a knee issue, but he's since been cleared to play in what will be his fifth game back after missing two-plus weeks with an elbow injury. Turner had 19 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in Friday's loss to Charlotte.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories