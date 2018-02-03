Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Saturday
Turner (knee) will play Saturday against the 76ers.
Turner popped up on the injury report earlier in the day with a knee issue, but he's since been cleared to play in what will be his fifth game back after missing two-plus weeks with an elbow injury. Turner had 19 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in Friday's loss to Charlotte.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.