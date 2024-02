Turner (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Turner missed the second half of a back-to-back set Friday but will shake off a questionable tag and return to action Sunday. It's been a struggle for the big man recently, averaging just 9.0 points on 36.7 percent shooting over his past three appearances, but the extra time off may help him bounce back versus a depleted Hornets squad.