Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Tuesday

Updating a previous note, Turner (shoulder) will be available Tuesday against the Suns, Pat Boyland of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Turner has missed the last four games with a sore shoulder, but he's been officially removed from the injury report and will likely be back in the starting five, replacing Domantas Sabonis at center. Over his last eight games before the injury, Turner was averaging 15.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.3 blocks.