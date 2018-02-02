Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play vs. Hornets
Turner (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Hornets.
Turner popped up on the injury report again due to right knee soreness, but it officially won't cause him to miss any time. Turner most recently played 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies, and with the big man not expected to be facing any sort of limitation, he should be in line for a similar dosage Friday.
