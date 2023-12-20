Turner (hamstrings) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner sat out Monday's game against the Clippers due to bilateral hamstring soreness, but he was a full participant in practice Tuesday and will be able to return to action for the first half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. Jalen Smith (heel) is also available, so the Pacers' frontcourt will be back to full strength. Turner has averaged 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 27.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.