Pacers' Myles Turner: Will remain in bench role Monday

Turner will once again come off the bench for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Turner made his return from a nine-game absence Saturday, coming off the bench and posting four points, three rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes. He was clearly being eased back into the action and considering he's slated for a bench role Monday, that will likely be the case once again. The potential for some hefty restrictions means fantasy owners should temper expectations for the big man in terms of his overall production. Look for Domantas Sabonis to continue to start at center for the time being.