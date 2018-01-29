Pacers' Myles Turner: Will remain in bench role Monday
Turner will once again come off the bench for Monday's game against the Hornets.
Turner made his return from a nine-game absence Saturday, coming off the bench and posting four points, three rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes. He was clearly being eased back into the action and considering he's slated for a bench role Monday, that will likely be the case once again. The potential for some hefty restrictions means fantasy owners should temper expectations for the big man in terms of his overall production. Look for Domantas Sabonis to continue to start at center for the time being.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...