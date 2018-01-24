Pacers' Myles Turner: Will remain out Wednesday
Turner (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Turner has been sidelined for seven straight games with a right elbow injury and while he appears to be closing in on a return, it won't come on Wednesday. That makes his next opportunity to get back on the court Friday against the Cavaliers, though the Pacers are heading into a back-to-back set and there's certainly a chance he misses at least one of those games. Tentatively consider Turner questionable for Friday and in the meantime, Domantas Sabonis should continue to start in his place. Sabonis has averaged 11.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 29.9 minutes over the last seven contests.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Wednesday vs. Phoenix•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will sit out next four games•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Monday vs. Utah•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will still be sidelined Sunday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out for next two games•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.