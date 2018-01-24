Pacers' Myles Turner: Will remain out Wednesday

Turner (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Turner has been sidelined for seven straight games with a right elbow injury and while he appears to be closing in on a return, it won't come on Wednesday. That makes his next opportunity to get back on the court Friday against the Cavaliers, though the Pacers are heading into a back-to-back set and there's certainly a chance he misses at least one of those games. Tentatively consider Turner questionable for Friday and in the meantime, Domantas Sabonis should continue to start in his place. Sabonis has averaged 11.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 29.9 minutes over the last seven contests.