Pacers' Myles Turner: Will remain sidelined

Turner (concussion) has officially been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Spurs

The concussion Turner suffered in the Pacers' season opener is apparently relatively serious, as he will now miss his sixth consecutive game as a result. There is still no clear timetable on his recovery. Domantas Sabonis figures to continue filling in at center during his absence.

