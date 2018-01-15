Pacers' Myles Turner: Will sit out next four games

Turner has been diagnosed with a ligament sprain and muscle strain in his right elbow and will sit out the Pacers' next four games.

Turner reportedly won't need surgery, but he'll be fitted with a brace and will then take on a heavy dose of rest and rehabilitation. The big man is set to be reevaluated after the final four games of team's current road trip and is currently considered week-to-week. If that timetable holds true, Turner's first shot to rejoin the lineup will be a matchup with the Suns on Jan. 24, though there's certainly a chance he misses more time. With Turner out, look for Domantas Sabonis to continue to start at center. Sabonis has started the last three games, averaging 11.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 27.7 minutes.