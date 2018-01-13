Pacers' Myles Turner: Will still be sidelined Sunday
Truner (elbow) will not play during Sunday's contest against the Suns.
Turner will miss a third straight game Sunday while he continues to recover from right elbow soreness. With Domantas Sabonis (shoulder) questionable for the contest, the Pacers could end up very thin at center. If Sabonis is ruled out in addition to Turner, Ike Anigbogu and Al Jefferson would seemingly occupy most, if not all, of the team's minutes at center.
