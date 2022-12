Turner (hamstring) will take the floor Friday against the Wizards, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Turner's availability for Friday's contest is a huge boon for the Pacers, as it keeps the frontline mostly intact despite Isaiah Jackson (knee) sitting out. Instead, Goga Bitadze seems the likely candidate to pick up some spare minutes behind Turner at the five. Turner is coming off 23 points, seven boards and four blocks over the Timberwolves last time out.