Pacers' Myles Turner: Won't play Friday
Turner (ankle) will not play Friday against the Rockets, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Turner, who is considered day-to-day, will miss his eighth straight game while recovering from a right ankle sprain. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Saturday against the Bucks.
