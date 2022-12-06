Turner (hamstring) won't play in Monday's game against Golden State, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.
The center was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup, and now he will miss his first game since Oct. 29 with apparent right hamstring soreness. With Turner sidelined, Isaiah Jackson will presumably garner the start and see increased run versus the Warriors.
