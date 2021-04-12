site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Myles Turner: Won't play Tuesday
Turner (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Turner sat out Monday's practice and has now been officially ruled out for Tuesday's contest, marking his fourth consecutive absence. Goga Bitadze should handle more work at center for the Pacers.
