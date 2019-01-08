Pacers' Myles Turner: Won't play Tuesday

Turner (shoulder) is out Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Turner failed to practice Monday, and he'll miss a second straight game Tuesday. In his absence, Domantas Sabonis -- who posted 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists Sunday against the Raptors -- figures to see another start. Turner should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

