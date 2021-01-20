Turner (hand) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.
The 24-year-old was considered questionable after being diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right hand Tuesday, and he'll miss at least one game as a result. Turner doesn't need surgery and should be considered day-to-day, with his next chance to take the court coming Friday versus the Magic.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Day-to-day with avulsion fracture•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Dealing with slight hand fracture•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Getting hand examined by doctors•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Out with hand injury•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Records third double-double•