Share Video

Link copied!

Turner (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Brooklyn, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Turner will miss Wednesday's game with the finger injury he picked up Monday, which should open up some additional minutes for Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson. Smith started the second half of Monday's game after Turner went down, so he could find himself in a starting role Wednesday night. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against the Thunder.

More News