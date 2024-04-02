Turner won't return to Monday's game against the Nets due to a sprained right finger.

Turner exited the game briefly in the first half and eventually returned to action, but he won't be back for the second half of Monday's contest. The loss of Turner could be massive for the Pacers, as they don't have a lot of frontcourt depth to begin with, and they don't have a player who can provide the same skill set as Turner, either. The big man ends Monday's game with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and a steal across 14 minutes. He should be considered questionable to face the Nets on Wednesday.