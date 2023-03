Turner (back) won't take the floor Saturday versus the Pistons, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner will miss just his second game since Jan. 14 on Saturday, joining Tyrese Haliburton (knee) and T.J. McConnell (back) on the sidelines. With Turner out of commission, either Jalen Smith or Isaiah Jackson will likely get the starting nod in the first of two meetings ahead versus the Pistons in Detroit.