Coach Nate Bjorkgren said Turner was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain after undergoing X-rays Tuesday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Starl reports.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls, and it appears he avoided any serious issues. However, Bjorkgren said Turner "sprained it pretty good," so the big man could be held out of the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday versus Minnesota.