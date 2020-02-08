Mitrou-Long (rest) didn't play in Friday's G League loss to Wisconsin.

Mitrou-Long returned from an ankle injury Thursday, but the team held him out of Friday's contest as he continues to work himself back to full health. The 26-year-old has seen limited action in the G League as a result of his injury, but he's averaging 16.7 PPG and 8.8 APG. Mitrou-Long could presumably be ready to return sooner rather than later if all goes well with his recovery.