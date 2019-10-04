Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Falls ill in India
Mitrou-Long is dealing with an allergic reaction and will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Kings.
This is the first mention of an allergic reaction for Mitrou-Long, as it seems he got sick at some point during the team's current trip in India. He'll still have a chance to recover in time for Saturday's rematch, however.
