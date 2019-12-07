Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Fills stat line in loss
Mitrou-Long posted 10 points (1-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, four steals and one block over 31 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Erie.
The 26-year-old was very inefficient in his shooting, but he still managed to finish with double-digit points and solid production in other areas. Mitrou-Long is averaging 19.7 points and 7.7 assists per game over six G League appearances this season.
