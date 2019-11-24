Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Heads to G League
The Pacers have assigned Mitrou-Long to the G League on Sunday.
The guard has seen the floor three times over the past five games with the Pacers while posting a career-high 12 points in 26 minutes against Brooklyn last week. Nevertheless, Mitrou-Long heads to the G League where it's likely he'll see more minutes.
