Mitrou-Long signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on Wednesday.

Undrafted out of Iowa State in 2017, Mitrou-Long has appeared in 15 NBA games for the Jazz over the past two seasons. He's spent most of his time in the G League, and the guard averaged 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 32.6 minutes with the Salt Lake City Stars in 2018-19. He also appeared in seven summer league games with the Jazz in 2019, averaging 16.0 points, 4.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 27.3 minutes. Though the Jazz opted to move on from Mitrou-Long, the Pacers see upside in the 25-year-old and will hope to develop him into a rotation player at the NBA level.