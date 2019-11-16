Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Logs another double-double
Mitrou-Long totaled 28 points (12-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 40 minutes in Friday's loss to Maine.
Mitrou-Long paced the team in minutes Friday and recorded his second double-double in the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old has averaged 22 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game over the Mad Ants' first three games.
