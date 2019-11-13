Mitrou-Long played three minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 111-85 win over the Thunder, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one block.

The Pacers had both of their two-way players (Mitrou-Long and Brian Bowen) active with five players missing due to injury, with the duo receiving run late in the blowout victory when coach Nate McMillan emptied the bench. Mitrou-Long will likely be headed back to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the near future and should see most of his minutes with the affiliate rather than at the NBA level in 2019-20.