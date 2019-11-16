Play

Mitrou-Long is with the Pacers for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks and may play, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

The Pacers are dealing with a ton of injuries, so Mitrou-Long will be available as a depth option. He appeared in 14 games for the Jazz last season, averaging 1.1 points and 1.1 assists in 6.0 minutes.

