Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Misses game with illness
Mitrou-Long (illness) did not play in Sunday's win against Windy City.
Mitrou-Long was assigned to the G League on Sunday, but he failed to see any action against Windy City due to illness. The severity of the illness is unknown, but the 26-year-old's next chance to take the court will come Tuesday against Westchester.
