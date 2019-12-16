Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Misses Saturday's game
Mitrou-Long (ankle) did not play in Saturday's G League win against Erie.
Mitrou-Long played just 14 minutes in Friday's G League contest, and his injury designation could help provide an explanation. The severity of the injury is unclear, but his next chance to play will come Monday against Wisconsin.
