Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Not on injury report
Mitrou-Long (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Mitrou-Long had been nursing a right ankle sprain, but he appears to have returned to health. However, considering he's buried on Indiana's depth chart, it'll be difficult for the Iowa State product to see much playing time moving forward with the Pacers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...