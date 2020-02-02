Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Not playing yet
Mitrou-Long (ankle) didn't suit up Saturday in the G League Fort Wayne Mad Ants' 124-118 win over the Canton Charge.
Mitrou-Long hasn't appeared for either the Mad Ants or the Pacers since Dec. 13 while battling an apparently severe left ankle sprain. Indiana has yet to release a timeline for the two-way guard's return to action.
