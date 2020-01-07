Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Out again Wednesday
Mitrou-Long (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Mitrou-Long remains sidelined with a right ankle sprain. A timetable for his return is unclear at this point.
