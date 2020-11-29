Mitrou-Long re-signed Sunday with the Pacers on an Exhibit 10 contract.

Mitrou-Long had previously been with the Pacers on a two-way deal during the 2019-20 season, appearing in five regular-season contests. Since Indiana has elected to use its two two-way spots on Brian Bowen and rookie Cassius Stanley in 2020-21, Mitrou-Long will face a tougher path to seeing action at the NBA level during the upcoming season. Assuming he's not included on Indiana's 15-man opening night roster, Mitrou-Long will likely suit up for the Pacers' G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.