Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Records triple-double Saturday
Mitrou-Long finished with 16 points (3-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 42 minutes in Saturday's G League win against the Raptors 905.
Mitrou-Long has been very productive in Fort Wayne this season, as Saturday marked his second triple-double of the season. Over his first seven G League appearances, the 26-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 8.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Fills stat line in loss•
-
Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Returns with triple-double•
-
Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Misses game with illness•
-
Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Heads to G League•
-
Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Scores 12 in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: May see NBA action Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...