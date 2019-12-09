Mitrou-Long finished with 16 points (3-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 42 minutes in Saturday's G League win against the Raptors 905.

Mitrou-Long has been very productive in Fort Wayne this season, as Saturday marked his second triple-double of the season. Over his first seven G League appearances, the 26-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 8.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.