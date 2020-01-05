Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Remains out Monday
Mitrou-Long (ankle) is out for Monday's contest against Charlotte.
The Iowa State product has been battling an ankle injury for the past month now which continues to keep him sidelined and limited. The 26-year-old has appeared in just three contests with the Pacers this season, averaging 4.7 points and 2.3 assists in 14.3 minutes.
