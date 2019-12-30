Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Remains sidelined in G League
Mitrou-Long (ankle) hasn't appeared in any games for the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants since Dec. 13.
The Pacers haven't provided a timeline for Mitrou-Long -- one of the organization's two two-way players -- to return to action at either the NBA or G League level. Mitrou-Long is averaging 17.9 points (on 37.2 percent shooting from the field), 8.6 assists, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 triples and 1.6 steals in 33.7 minutes per game over eight appearances for Fort Wayne this season.
