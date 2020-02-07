Mitrou-Long (ankle) had seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and four rebounds over 16 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Westchester.

Mitrou-Long was assigned to the Mad Ants on Jan. 14, but he had been unable to suit up as he dealt with a right ankle injury. However, he was healthy enough to return in a limited fashion Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to a prominent role as he continues to regain his health.