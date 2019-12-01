Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Returns with triple-double
Mitrou-Long (illness) totaled 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Friday's loss to Texas.
Mitrou-Long was sidelined Sunday with an illness, but he returned to action Friday with a bang as he managed his first triple-double of the season. However, he struggled with ball control as he committed 10 turnovers in the Mad Ants' loss.
More News
-
Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Misses game with illness•
-
Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Heads to G League•
-
Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Scores 12 in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: May see NBA action Saturday•
-
Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Logs another double-double•
-
Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Makes season debut•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...