Mitrou-Long (illness) totaled 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Friday's loss to Texas.

Mitrou-Long was sidelined Sunday with an illness, but he returned to action Friday with a bang as he managed his first triple-double of the season. However, he struggled with ball control as he committed 10 turnovers in the Mad Ants' loss.