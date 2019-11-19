Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Scores 12 in Monday's win
Mitrou-Long managed 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 115-86 win over the Nets.
Mitrou-Long saw ample minutes due to the plethora of backcourt injuries (Jeremy Lamb, T.J. McConnell, Malcolm Brogdon, Edmond Sumner and Victor Oladipo) and the blowout nature of the game. Nevertheless, Mitrou-Long held his own, accumulating career highs in scoring and threes. With several days off in advance of Saturday's matchup versus the Magic, it's possible some of those aforementioned players could rejoin the rotation. As such, those in daily formats may want to double check on the team's injury report prior to making Mitrou-Long a dart throw.
